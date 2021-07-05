Get expert support with your Derbyshire Times business awards entry

We’re inviting firms to join the celebration of what has been a very challenging time and are really looking forward to hearing your stories and hopefully celebrating success at the awards ceremony scheduled to take place on November 25.

However we do understand that compiling your award entry can be challenging.

We have teamed up with Lucinda White and are able to offer you the opportunity to join a FREE Webinar taking place on Thursday 15th July 10am – 11.30am.

Lucinda White

Lucinda White is a professional and experienced award writer who runs Pure Awards, the only bespoke award writing consultancy in Chesterfield.

Since 2014 Lucinda has worked closely with us to assist business owners and marketing teams across the region prepare for the Derbyshire Times Business Awards, offering FREE places at her Award Writing Workshop and access to her other writing services at a reduced rate for those who attend.

Lucinda has a track record of success with these awards, helping many businesses achieve the coveted shortlist and go on to accept the winner’s trophy at the celebration awards dinner.

This year, the workshop will be held online as a webinar, providing expert insight into what the judges are looking for. For more information and to book your place, simply visit the event website.