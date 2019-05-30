Ilkeston ‘baby’ skip hire firm makes first donation to neonatal units

An Ilkeston skip hire company has made its first donation to neonatal care units in Derby and Nottingham from the proceeds of its new ‘baby’ skip.

LTR Waste has donated a total of £200 to hospitals in the two cities, having promised to give away £5 for every hire of the low-sided skip model which it introduced in March.

The skip is designed for easy access and small loads.

Managing director John Westray said: “We want to make sure that we are doing our part when it comes to helping the local community which, after all, will be supporting the company’s growth.

“Without our customers this would not have been possible, LTR thanks you and all the small newborn babies thank you too.”

He added: “We will continue to donate to our local Neonatal Units, so spread the word far and wide and let’s help make our community a better place together.”

It was John’s wife, Sally, who first came up with the idea, acknowledging the role the hospitals had played in delivering the couples’ grandchildren.

LTR, also known as Let’s Talk Recycling Ltd, began trading in February, and draws upon John’s 20 years of experience in the waste industry.

Throughout that time, John had used standard skips and noticed how some customers found them difficult to load due to their high sides.

John worked alongside Matt Holmes, of WFP Fabrications in New Stanton, to develop a solution and the baby skip was born.

John said: “This skip will have an impact helping all who use them, and at the same time give help to those who are too young to ask themselves.”

With a capacity equivalent to around 40 bin bags of waste, the rear drop-down door allows easy walk-in access, whether you are carrying an old sofa or loading with a wheel barrow.

As the only UK supplier of the baby skip, LTR has seen significant interest from independent builders and domestic customers.

For more information about LTR’s full range and pricing, visit www.ltrwaste.co.uk.

