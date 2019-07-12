Jobs at risk as Erewash pub closes two years after £75,000 makeover

A pub has closed just two years after a £75,000 makeover - putting 17 jobs at risk.

The Twitchel Inn, in Long Eaton, closed on Thursday as its owners blamed 'tough trading conditions'.

The Twitchel Inn,in Long Eaton, closed on Thursday as its owners blamed 'tough trading conditions'.

The closure comes only two years after the Clifford Street pub was refurbished at a cost of £75,000.

A spokesman for Hawthorn Leisure, the company which bought the pub from JD Wetherspoon in 2016, said he was regretful about the closure.

He told Derbyshire Live: "Unfortunately, despite our efforts to run a successful and sustainable business, the pub is no longer financially viable, having been affected by the same tough trading conditions experienced by businesses in the town’s nearby high street."

The spokesman also said that 17 employees would 'enter into a consultation process concerning their future employment' - Hawthorn Leisure owns several other pubs across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Deputy mayor of Erewash Borough Council, and local councillor for Long Eaton, Donna Briggs said she was sad to see the Twitchel close - but insisted people must accept that the high street is changing.

The Tory councillor said: "It is sad to see it go. We have lost quite a few pubs.

"There are a lot of things that have conspired against pubs. The legislation against drink-driving was the first thing - which of course I'm not saying was a bad thing - then the availability of cheap beer in supermarkets, and then the smoking legislation.

"It's been a constant drip-drip effect."

Mrs Briggs denied that Long Eaton was a dying town and said the council was doing what it could to boost prosperity.

She said: "The council are still offering their 'golden hello' of a one-off payment to any new business that opens on the high street.

"And we offer a first hour of free parking, which traders quite like and we will certainly protect that for as long as we can."