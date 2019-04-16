Lidl, Tesco, McDonald's and more all hiring now in Derbyshire
Several companies are now looking to increase their workforce as summer approaches.
Whatever your skill set, there could be something here for you.
1. Tesco
The supermarket giant is looking for delivery team drivers in Chesterfield and Alfreton. Details: http://bit.ly/2GqNRkf
2. Lidl
The company needs customer assistants at its Sheffield Road store in Chesterfield. Details: http://bit.ly/2VMh8Lv
3. Morrisons
The supermarket giant currently hasroles available in Chesterfield and Belper. Details: http://bit.ly/2ZgodWI
4. Wilko
The home and DIY chain is hiring in Clowne and at it's head office in Worksop. Details: http://bit.ly/2Dgwwbv
