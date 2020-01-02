Owner of Ilkeston flats fined after discovery of fire and fall hazards

The owner of flats in Ilkeston must pay out more than £3,000 after failing to comply with two improvement notices.

Officers at Erewash Borough Council identified fire and fall hazards at the flats on King Street. However, the owners, A&S Milward Property Ltd, of Belper, failed to carry out the improvements required.

As a result, the council brought a prosecution and Milward was found guilty at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court of two offences.

The court heard that the first hazard concerned the absence of lighting on the stairs leading to flats, and also a defective handrail, both of which increased the risk of falls.

The second hazard was the absence of hard-wired smoke-detection for the flats and other areas of the property, as well as inadequate fire protection for the electrical supply to the flats.

Officers also found damp and mould in the living room and bedroom of one occupied flat, caused by inadequate heating and insulation, plus windows with rotting timbers and broken latches.

On behalf of the company, Stephen Milward pleaded not guilty. He told the court he could not comply with the notices because the electrics had been tampered with. He said he had no money and was in arrears with his mortgage.

However, magistrates ordered him to pay fines of £1,500, plus the council’s costs of £1,662.62.

Coun Val Clare, pictured, said: “We hope this acts as a reminder to landlords that properties need to comply with health and safety standards.”