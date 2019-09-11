2,870 stores on Britain's top 500 high streets have closed down in the first half of the year, according to research by PwC and the Local Data Company. However, a total of 1634 stores opened in the same period, meaning the net closure was 1,234. This is an increase from the 1,123 from last year and the highest number since the survey began in 2010. Fashion retailers saw the biggest decline in the period, driven by administrations and CVAs. Competition from online retailers has made it difficult for traditional retailers to survive and pay the overheads of a brick and mortar store. Here are some of the retail names that have gone from many high streets, or could be going soon.
Record high street closures in 2019: these are the major shops that have closed or are under threat
Around 16 shops are closing every day in 2019 as record numbers of high street businesses shut down or move online.
View more