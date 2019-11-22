Small Business Saturday's tour bus dropped by Heanor to promote event

Amber Valley Borough Council's "find your local hero" bus will visit towns across the area to promote the event on 7 December

Preparations for Small Business Saturday were given a boost in Heanor recently when the Small Business Saturday tour bus dropped in to help spread the word about the upcoming event and 'offer support to local businesses in the town'.

The bus is touring the UK to 'highlight the importance of small businesses, and encourage people to source local services and to shop local'.

Market traders and local retailers 'got on board and welcomed the bus to Heanor'.

Small Business Saturday UK is a 'grass-roots, non-commercial campaign that highlights small business success'.

The event takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a 'lasting impact on small businesses'.

Many small businesses take part in the day by hosting events and offering discounts.

Amber Valley Borough Council states that they are 'promoting the event throughout the borough and hopes people will engage with Small Business Saturday on 7 December'.

More information can be found at smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com.