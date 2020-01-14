Star Wars memorabilia sky rockets at sale by Derbyshire auctioneer

Star Wars toys and memorabilia rocketed to success at a special sale by a Derbyshire auctioneers.

More than 150 Star Wars-related lots made a hammer total of nearly £20,000 in Hansons Auctioneers’ January toy auction.

The highest figure paid for a single lot was £1,350 for a boxed Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back tie bomber.

Other top lots included an original Star Wars cinema poster from 1977, which made £800 and The Empire Strikes Back, Slave I, Boba Fett’s spaceship made £700.

In addition, a collection of 240 transparencies from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes back, issued in 1980 by Lucas Films Ltd, was contested to £520.

Hansons’ toy valuer Steve Fulford said: “Hansons’ close proximity to the former Palitoy factory in Coalville, Leicestershire, which used to manufacture Star Wars toys, means we have earned a strong reputation for selling high quality Star Wars collectables.

“Star Wars has generated thousands of fans all over the world and many of them like to add to their collections.

“We had one phone bidder who asked for the opportunity to bid on every single lot.

“Inevitably, many of these finds are made in nearby Leicestershire and it’s wonderful to know that some of these old toys are so sought after.

“If you have any Star Wars items, do get in touch.

“The sale included Star Wars lots from 11 different sellers and included two major collections.

“But we know there are more out there, perhaps forgotten in the loft.”

Hansons Auctioneers was launched by Derbyshire-born Charles Hanson in 2005. He is well-known for his appearances on TV shows such as Bargain Hunt and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Hansons’ headquarters are at the Auction Centre, Heage Lane, Etwall, Derbyshire.

A London office launched in January 2018 at The Normansfield Theatre, 2A Langdon Park, Teddington.

In August 2019 the company opened a country house auction showroom at Bishton Hall, Wolseley Bridge, Staffordshire.

