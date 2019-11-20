Voluntary groups have the chance to win a 'cash boost' from Erewash Borough Council

The £2000 grant will be made available to help fund projects that benefits residents in the area

Local voluntary groups and organisations have the chance to win a New Year cash boost to 'support them in their important work to help local people'.

Erewash Borough Council has opened a further round of funding through its Community Grants Scheme, which means groups can apply for up to £2,000 to 'help fund projects and services that benefit Erewash residents'.

The council wants 'to hear from as many organisations as possible – both large and small - ahead of the closing deadline for applications', which is 5.30pm on Friday 20 December.

Full details of the scheme can be found at erewash.gov.uk/grants

Advice on how to apply can be found via email at ebcsmallgrants@erewash.gov.uk

Over the last few years, hundreds of local voluntary groups have received vital funding to support them in their important work to help local people.

A funding round earlier this year saw the council award a total of 'nearly £19,500' to 20 organisations for their projects, which included:

West Hallam Village Hall Charity - £2,000 towards the cost of installing/replacing a gable end window.

Stanley Village pre-school - £590 for new equipment for their free flow outdoor play area.

Home Start Erewash - £1,930 towards kitchen refurbishment.

Parkside High CIC – £2,000 for Streetside Urban Youth project supporting 8-18 year olds.

Aitone Collective - £440 equipment for repair and recycle cafes and swop shops.

All Saints Church, Kirk Hallam - £620 for the Crimson Tide community project towards sanitary products for women struggling with ‘period poverty’.