Car owners warned after series of burglaries in Erewash

Car owners are being warned to take extra care with their keys after a series of burglaries across Erewash and Derby.

Officers are investigating a number of incidents which have occurred in late March and early April.

Offenders have allegedly broken into properties, taken car keys from inside and then stolen the vehicles.

A 17-year-old Derby boy has been charged with two counts of burglary, criminal damage, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

A 15-year-old Derby boy has been arrested and released under investigation and another 17-year-old, also from Derby, has been arrested and released on police bail.

Inspector Lauren Woods, who leads policing across the north of Derby, said: "Cars are an obvious, high value target for criminals - but by following a few simple tips you can ensure that you don’t become a victim.

"Closing and locking all windows and doors will deter most opportunistic criminals and a burglar alarm will also make your home less of a desirable target.

"If you are leaving your house and not driving then it is always safer to keep your keys with you.

"At night take your keys with you to bed or keep them in a safe place away from doors and windows - in particular cat flaps - which criminals can access to hook keys without even entering the house."