Ilkeston PR boss lands lecturing role at Nottingham Trent University

An Ilkeston PR boss has landed a job lecturing students at Nottingham Trent University for a second year running - after helping many young people to secure their first position in public relations.

Tina Clough, director at Poppy-PR, has once again agreed to teach at the university after being approached by Tracy Powell, the BA Journalism course leader.

Nottingham Trent University's journalism course leader, Tracy Powell, with Tina Clough, of Ilkeston-based PR firm Poppy PR.

"I have always had fantastic links with the university and after being invited to talk to journalism students in 2017 about what it takes to make it in the world of PR, course leader Tracy, invited me to attend a meeting with other industry figureheads to help create a brand new PR module, which was then set to be taught for the very first time," said Tina, who studied print journalism in 2007.

"Last year was the first time that we had ran the module, and I was so proud to see so many students securing employment in PR.

"We had students going off to work at theme parks and footballs clubs in public relations roles, which just shows how valuable the module really was.

"I hope that we will see even more students choosing this as a career this year."

Tracy said she was delighted Tina was returning to the university.

She said: "I am looking forward to working with her and developing the new PR module with her further.''