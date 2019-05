A Long Eaton school is closed today because of an issue with the water supply to the main building.

Wilsthorpe Community School on Derby Road, Long Eaton, has no water or toilet facilities in the main building this morning.

However, exams are still set to go ahead at the school.

A spokesman from the school said: "We are closed to students. Exams will take place as normal as we have facilities in the sports hall."