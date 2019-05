Figures from Derbyshire County Council have revealed which schools have a waiting list and how many children are on the waiting list. We've only listened the ones that are relevant to our readers below.

1. Abercrombie Primary School Number of places available - 30. Number of offers - 30. Waiting list - 7 other Buy a Photo

2. Aldercar Infant and Nursery School Number of places available - 50. Number of offers - 50. Waiting list - 2 other Buy a Photo

3. Ashover Primary School Number of places available - 30. Number of offers - 30. Waiting list - 1 other Buy a Photo

4. Brockwell Nursery and Infant School Number of places available - 60. Number of offers - 60. Waiting list - 6 other Buy a Photo

View more