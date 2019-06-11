These are the Ofsted results for every Derbyshire school inspected so far in 2019
Ofsted have been busy so far in 2019, carrying out inspections of a number of schools in Derbyshire.
Schools can either be rated as Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate. These are the Ofsted inspections of Derbyshire schools inspected so far in 2019.
1. Marlpool Infant School
Rating: good, last report: 12/02/2019
other
2. Earl Sterndale CofE Primary School
Rating: good, last report: 09/01/2019
other
3. Melbourne Junior School
Rating: good, last report: 10/01/2019
other
4. Youlgrave, All Saints' CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School
Rating: good, last report: 05/02/2019
other
View more