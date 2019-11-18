Art projects in Erewash care homes receive funding from Tesco

The project will involve residents 'opening up thoughts and feelings'

Erewash Borough Council’s Arts Development team have received funding from Tesco’s Bags of

Help scheme to continue their successful arts and well-being work with older community members

across the borough.

READ MORE: Dozens of Derbyshire voluntary groups granted reprieve from possible funding cuts

They are now looking to hear from care homes in Erewash who would be interested in engaging

with a mini arts project between residents and artist Howie Johnson.

The Art at the Heart project will take place over one month, and will involve residents thinking about

the different seasons and what makes each one special to them.

Howie will then deliver various creative activities to get conversations 'flowing' and use the collected memories and stories to create photos and quotes.

The end result will see residents producing a large hanging backdrop of their images, printed on to chiffon.

These techniques of 'opening up thoughts and feelings' have been particularly successful with previous art projects, especially for those living with dementia.

Up until his retirement, Howie designed window and interior displays for 'major retailers' and since then has become more involved with photography, exploring ways to be creative with images.

His work, from 'creating swirls and twirls in nature, to life size ghostly images printed on chiffon', has been exhibited many times across the region.

Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, giving preference to venues the project has not worked with before. Planning is due to start in December and January, with workshops beginning in February 2020.