Campaign to save Sandiacre care home is launched by MP

A campaign has been launched to save a care home in Sandiacre that could soon be shut down.

Derbyshire County Council has announced plans to “consult on the closure” of the Ladycross House home on Travers Road.

It is one of seven homes in the county facing the axe, including Beechcroft on Nursery Avenue in West Hallam.

The council says the reason is the buildings are in “a deteriorating state” and would be too costly to repair.

However, Maggie Throup, Conservative MP for Erewash, says she “will fight the council every step of the way”.

She even accused the council of “a sustained attack on care homes in Erewash” after the previous closure of two others in Kirk Hallam and Cotmanhay.

Mrs Throup said: “The council needs to go back to the drawing board and come up with a long-term plan for the care of elderly residents, not only in Erewash but also across the county.

“Failure by successive administrations at County Hall to properly invest in local authority care has led to a situation where we now have a number of homes that are no longer fit for purpose.

“Over the past five years, Erewash has borne the brunt of these short-sighted decisions, which have significant consequences for both residents and staff, in addition to local NHS provision.”

Ladycross House offers residential care for a maximum of 35 elderly people. It has won glowing praise from relatives, but was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating after its last inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Helen Jones, the council’s executive director of adult social care and health, said: “I understand that this will be an anxious time for everyone who may be affected.

“But we have a duty to provide older people with the care and support they need in surroundings fit for the 21st century to help them lead dignified, fulfilled lives.

“We have many older buildings which no longer enable us to do this as they need extensive refurbishment, costing in excess of £34 million to bring them up to modern care standards.

“Even if repairs were carried out, many of these buildings are no longer fit for purpose. Some residents even have to share toilets.

“We will support everyone who is affected.”