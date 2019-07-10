CO2 emissions from transport in Derbyshire falls, bucking national trend

Carbon dioxide emissions from transport in North East Derbyshire decreased between 2016 and 2017, despite a national rise.

The latest data from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has revealed that CO2 emissions from freight and passenger transport were cut by 3.1% between 2016 and 2017.

That means traffic was responsible for 43.7% of the total amount of carbon dioxide released in the area in 2017.

However, emissions from transport, both private and for business purposes, increased by 0.4% in the UK over the 12-month period.

Gareth Redmond-King, head of climate change at the World Wildlife Fund UK, put the national rise in emissions from transport down to the greater number of large cars on British roads.

He said: "We’re aping the American market and more drivers are switching to unnecessarily large vehicles with greater carbon emissions. Bigger vehicles tend to be less efficient on fuel use."

Greg Archer, director of campaign group Transport and Environment UK, said: "The rising CO2 emissions in transport illustrate the huge gap between the aspiration to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and wholly inadequate current policies.

"The Government needs to develop and implement a comprehensive plan to deliver zero emission transport in the next 30 years. As an immediate first step, they should increase tax breaks for electric cars and vans to accelerate their sales."

Total emissions of CO2 fell by 4.7% over the year in North East Derbyshire. The area was responsible for releasing 0.52 million tonnes of CO2 in 2017 - down from 0.55 million tonnes the previous year.

Households accounted for 31.9% of CO2 emissions.

Industrial and commercial activities produced 24.4% of the carbon dioxide in the area.

Nationally, the residential sector reduced its emissions by 5.7% over the year.

The DBEIS said lower coal consumptions was responsible for this fall.

Phil MacDonald, analyst for the climate change policy think tank Sandbag, said the UK has made some progress on energy efficiency, particularly through the quick uptake of LED lightning.

He added: "Compared to the continent, our housing stock is coming from a low base.

"There's a lot more to be done in reducing domestic emissions, and much of it, like loft insulation or cavity wall insulation, pays back in reduced energy bills almost immediately."

Overall, the UK reduced its carbon emissions by 3.5% between 2016 and 2017.