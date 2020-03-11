Coronavirus case in Erewash, Public Health England confirms

A conronavirus case has been confirmed in Erewash, Public Health England has confirmed.

On March 9, the latest new coronavirus case was confirmed in Derbyshire, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to four.

Three of those are in the High Peak area, and one is in Erewash.

The exact locations of the cases has not been released, but anyone who has been in ‘close contact’ with a confirmed case will be given health advice by Public Health England about symptoms, and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact.

The cases have been confirmed after Burbage Primary School in Buxton closed for two days at the end of February after a coronavirus case was confirmed amongst the school's parent population.

Buxton Medical Centre also closed for a precautionary deep clean following the announcement.

The chief medical officer in the UK warned yesterday that ‘many thousands of people’ are likely to catch coronavirus, as the number of cases in the UK escalated to 373.

Travel restrictions have tightened and people with cold symptoms could be told to stay at home.

The number of deaths worldwide has passed 4,000 as the virus spreads to more than 100 countries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the country would remain in the ‘containment’ phase for the disease at the moment, however it was likely that a change into the ‘delay’ phase would be necessary.