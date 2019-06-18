Listeria outbreak linked to pre-packed sandwiches confirmed at Derbyshire hospital

A nationwide outbreak of listeria which has been linked to pre-packed sandwiches has been confirmed in a Derbyshire hospital.

Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed this morning (June 18) that eight hospitals in seven NHS Trusts have reported cases of listeria linked to pre-packed sandwiches and salads eaten by patients.

Royal Derby Hospital.

This includes one confirmed fatal case of listeria at University Hospitals Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust.

Listeria is a bacterium which can cause a type of food poisoning called listeriosis.

Normally, the symptoms are mild - a high temperature, chills, feeling sick - and go away on their own after a few days

But in this outbreak, the cases occurred in people who were already seriously ill in hospital, and they are most at risk of severe infection.

Listeria can then cause damage to organs, spread to the brain or bloodstream, and be fatal.

A trust spokesman said: “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

“We have been working with Public Health England and NHS England since this national outbreak was identified and immediately removed all products once we were notified.

“The likelihood of contracting the infection is very low, but if any recently admitted patients are concerned that they have symptoms of listeria, they are advised to contact their GP.

"We will continue to work with the national authorities while this investigation takes place.”