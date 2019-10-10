Woodhouse Medical Practice promotes social prescribing to Leeds MP

Woodhouse Medical Practice has been promoting a new ‘social prescribing’ service that helps combat loneliness and depression to MP Hilary Benn.

The MP for Leeds Central visited the practice on Friday, October 4 to find out more about Linking Leeds, the new citywide service that launched on September 1.

The facility - which replaced Connect Well in north Leeds, Connect for Health in south and east Leeds and the Patient Empowerment Project in west Leeds - has received £4.5m in funding from NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) for a three year contract.

Social prescribing helps support people who see their GP about issues which are not directly related to medical conditions and is designed to combat anxiety, loneliness and depression.

Tim Ryley, chief executive for NHS Leeds CCG, said: “We were delighted to welcome Hilary Benn MP to Leeds to find out more about our groundbreaking service that helps around 5,000 people every year. Our investment demonstrates that social prescribing makes a real difference to people’s lives and shows how important it is for us to work with community and voluntary groups in the city.”

Dr Mohammed Sattar, GP at Woodhouse Medical Practice, added: “Our first hand experience of social prescribing closely matches the evidence that shows the positive impact this approach also has on freeing up the time of GPs as people access support that is better suited to meet their needs.

“As a GP practice we always look to do more with our local community and groups supporting people in the area. We wanted to show Hilary Benn MP the value of social prescribing for people working in primary care.”

