Dream home: Stunning £1.45 million farmhouse for sale

Have a spare £1.45million? Then how about this stunning farmhouse in Winster, Matlock with four award-winning cottages, equestrian facilities and far reaching views of the Peak District National Park.

The leafy classic English setting is surrounded by fabulous views towards Chatsworth House, the estate and the Sheffield Moors beyond.

Blakelow Farm itself, believed to date from around 1820, is a beautifully presented farmhouse to which the vendors have carried out a full programme of works to create a beautiful family home.

It has a breakfast kitchen, two reception rooms, conservatory, cellars, two first floor double bedrooms, one en suite and two second floor double bedrooms.

Among its charming characteristics are attractive ‘Chatsworth’ cathedral style windows, oak latch doors, imposing fireplaces and wood burning stoves.

And that’s before even considering the four holiday cottages within its grounds: Christmas Cottage, Cranberry Cottage, Candle Cottage and Chestnut Cottage.Two of which could be incorporated into the main house to form additional accommodation if required and subject to consents.

The holiday cottages are all beautifully presented and arranged around a very attractive courtyard. They were awarded Best Self-Catering Provider 2017 by Visit England.

Each of the five star award winning and luxury cottages has its own delightful character ranging from contemporary to elegant. There are exposed beams and stone walls, grand stone fireplaces, vaulted ceilings. Outside, there are delightful seating terraces nestled in glorious gardens and far reaching views across the Peak District National Park.

If you own or dream of owning some horses then this is also the place to rear your team of trusty steeds. There is a stable block with seven loose boxes plus well maintained gardens and grounds extending to about eight acres in all, including grazing land.

The property is approached via a wide gravelled driveway flanked by well manicured lawns and a wonderful range of mature trees, shrubs and perenials. The farmhouse gardens are enclosed by dry stone walling and show a delightful selection of formal and informal planting and with a lavender bed and a beautiful Cedar tree. There is a separate enclosed vegetable garden with a greenhouse, and an enclosed orchard area. A grassed pathway leads to the stable block. Grazing land to the rear of the property extends to about eight acres and includes mown pathways through the fields.

