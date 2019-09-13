Eleven homes for sale for £65,000 or less in Derbyshire right now All these properties are available for 60,000 or less Getting on to the housing ladder doesn't have to break the bank. If you're on a tight budget, property experts Zoopla have found these potential bargains in the county. Snap up this one-bed terrace for 65,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2lHHsZW Bag this two-bed terrace for just 56,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2lMmGZ0 Offers over 64,995 are wanted for this two-bed semi-detached. Details: http://bit.ly/2lLPzVy This three-bed town house with no chain is on the market for 65,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2lIDUqi This two-bedroom flat is available for just 47.500. Details: http://bit.ly/2lEBjO9 Bag this first-floor one-bedroom flat for 65,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2k9DMjc This two-bed semi-detached is available for 60,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2k9nkzr This three-bed terrace could be yours for 65,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2lID64K How about this three-bed terrace for 65,000? Details: http://bit.ly/2kBPNhu This first-floor one-bed flat is available for 62,500. Details: http://bit.ly/2lMhlRu Take a trip down memory lane in these old Derbyshire photographs