Erewash Borough Council are providing 24-hour free parking this Christmas

Free parking for all this festive season.

Erewash Borough Council will once again provide 24-hour FREE parking in all its car parks, with

the exception of Long Eaton Railway Station, for the busy festive season.

The "annual Christmas gift" will run from Monday 9 December to Sunday 29 December inclusive – a

move aimed at giving a "major boost" for town centre traders and shoppers.

The council has also issued a "call to action" for residents to support the borough’s markets and

High Streets by shopping local, stating that "by working together we can make a difference".

All of the council’s car parks are part of the scheme, with the exception of the commuter car park at

Long Eaton Railway Station. Ilkeston Railway Station car park is not owned by the council.