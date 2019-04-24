Fancy a vindaloo or jalfrezi? Check out Derbyshire's top ten curry houses

From a creamy korma to a fiery Madras, find a feast to set your tastebuds tingling in our guide to the top curry houses in Derbyshire, compiled with the help of TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Kathmandu Gurkha Restaurant, Clay Cross "Wonderful choice of food, huge servings."

2. Indian Palace, Buxton "Best curry I've eaten. I had a chicken tikka masala and the naan bread was perfect."

3. Curry Cottage, Stoney Middleton "Amazing quality food, the Palak Paneer was especially wonderful."

4. Maazi, Matlock "The selection of food was extensive but not overwhelming. I had Nepal chicken, it was sweet and sour with a slight, spicy hint."

