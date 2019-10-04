The property is Bryn Hall Farm in Bradbourne.

Feast your eyes on this stunning Derbyshire home with bar, sauna, Jacuzzi, tennis court and gym for £2.25 million

This amazing seven-bedroom home also has beautiful grounds, stables and equestrian facilities and a self-contained apartment.

Check out these pictures and for more details, visit property experts Zoopla here.

Rack up for some pool or skittles.

1. Games room

Rack up for some pool or skittles.
other
Buy a Photo
Part of the games room, have a night out without leaving home.

2. Bar

Part of the games room, have a night out without leaving home.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Here's one gym membership you'll want to keep.

3. Gym

Here's one gym membership you'll want to keep.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
On the second floor of the house, steam away and relax.

4. Sauna

On the second floor of the house, steam away and relax.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6