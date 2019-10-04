Feast your eyes on this stunning Derbyshire home with bar, sauna, Jacuzzi, tennis court and gym for £2.25 million
This amazing seven-bedroom home also has beautiful grounds, stables and equestrian facilities and a self-contained apartment.
Check out these pictures and for more details, visit property experts Zoopla here.
1. Games room
Rack up for some pool or skittles.
2. Bar
Part of the games room, have a night out without leaving home.
3. Gym
Here's one gym membership you'll want to keep.
4. Sauna
On the second floor of the house, steam away and relax.
