Flower power to make your home blooming great

An East Midlands housing developer has created a guide for this week’s International Flower Day to help Derbyshire residents’ properties blossom.

The annual awareness day on Thursday, January 17, is a celebration of nature and how even the simplest of flowers can have many benefits, which is especially important when in the comfort of the home.

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Many homeowners underestimate the qualities plants can bring to your house. “Research has shown they can boost moods, and can be the perfect decoration to a home’s interior without having to break the bank.

“Each plant in our guide brings something fresh and vibrant to each room, and is extremely beneficial to residents’ everyday living, no matter where they are in the house.”

Stay lively in the living room

Including house plants in the lounge can help create an inviting atmosphere, so it’s important to make sure it’s given the best environment to flourish in whilst also being a bold living room piece. David Wilson Homes suggest the Peace Lily, as it’s a fantastic option for homeowners which gives back to their lounge area. Whilst it makes a statement, it’s easy to grow and also raises humidity levels by 5% which is beneficial for residents’ health, as it reduces the likelihood of developing a cold from dry indoor air. The plant can decorate a dreary coffee table or spruce up a blank corner to give the area more of a homely feel and is the perfect lounge accessory.

Use plants to cook in the kitchen

For those who love to make delicious meals and enjoy feeding the family, house plants can be a great help in the kitchen whilst also adding a subtle touch of style. If buyers enjoy growing what they eat, they will benefit from some potted herbs, which they can dot along the windowsill or even on the workspace. Residents can pluck some of the sprigs and add them to their dishes to give a warm, homemade feel the whole family will love. A

A tranquil place for a work space

David Wilson Homes suggests breaking up the chaos of the office space by suspending plants from the ceiling, making sure to use neutral pots to maintain the calming feel. If workers would rather decorate the corners, a cast iron plant is the perfect piece of foliage to have in the office as it is easy to maintain around the hustle and bustle of work, and creates a simple aesthetic whilst still providing the study space with a certain elegance.

Get tropical in the bathroom

The bathroom area is a place of rejuvenation and cleanliness, so the homebuilders are encouraging its residents to keep it simple with an arrowhead plant that can be grouped by the bath or the cupboard. These plants reduce poor air pollution so whilst homeowners relax in the bath after a long day of work, they can get a breath of fresh air in their own home. With the humidity in the bathroom, tropical plants will also blossom in the hot environment. The begonia plant is a great choice as it only needs indirect light, is extremely colourful and also grows well indoors. The homebuilder suggests sitting it on the windowsill so it can grow downwards and soften the tiles.

John said: “Making your own mark on your property is important, and house plants are a simple way to add to the décor and make residents feel at home.”

David Wilson Homes is currently building at the following developments in the county: Drakelow Park in Drakelow, Shepherd’s Rest in Burton-upon-Trent, Ramblers’ Gate in Ashbourne, Doveridge Park in Doveridge and the Mickleover development. For more information, visit the website click here click here or call 33 3355 8483.