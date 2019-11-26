Free Christmas breakfast and dinner in Ilkeston for the community

"This is a project very important to us, as our community should be celebrated, we should come together as a community which is all inclusive"

Four individuals are putting on a Christmas breakfast and dinner for anyone in the community who would like to attend, free of charge, in part thanks to Tesco’s blue token scheme.

Lindsey Rice, Paul Rice, Zee Sheldon and Rev. Christine French formed Every One Eats after their involvement in a breakfast event last Christmas.

This Christmas the team are providing breakfast and a three course dinner to anyone who may need it, at Flamsteed Centre, Ilkeston.

Lindsey said: “This year we thought we would go all out and provide breakfast, a three course lunch and entertainment together with a visit from Santa, who will have a gift for everyone.

“We were successful in receiving money from the Tesco blue token scheme which will go towards this year’s event and also provide us with a head start for next year to enable us to run further events throughout the year.

“We want people to understand that our event on Christmas Day is free for everyone.

“We also want to make sure that the elderly, lonely, isolated, homeless, those that just fancy doing something a little different, in fact anyone in our community, know that they are most welcome to join us and our wonderful team of volunteers.

“This is a project very important to us, as our community should be celebrated, we should come together as a community which is all inclusive.

“Ilkeston has a fantastic community spirit, what better way to celebrate that fact than being able to do this on Christmas Day.”

The doors will open on Christmas morning at 9am serving breakfast rolls until 11am.

Lunch will then be served at 1pm with musical entertainment and games to follow.

Lindsey added: “Everyone is welcome, all we ask is that you let us know you are coming by either emailing revchristine@outlook.com or contacting Lindsey on 07974 140499.”