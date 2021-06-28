Deadline for entries to Dobbies garden centres’ Helping Your Community Grow competition

Dobbies the UK’s leading garden centre retailer which has an outlets at Barlborough and Derby, is aiming to make landscapes greener through its Helping Your Community Grow initiative.

The drive will see Dobbies offering products, equipment and support to deserving projects and outdoor spaces in need of a refresh, helping to revitalise the local area surrounding their two Derbyshire stores.

Dobbies aims to deliver at least one project for each store, plus advice and support from its team.

There will also be opportunities for the Derbyshire community to access small grants from the Chesterfield and Derby Dobbies stores throughout 2021, for requests that will brighten up the local area, such as bulbs for a colourful flowerbed, or even a communal Christmas tree to bring a sparkle to the festive season.

Whether it’s a civic space, school vegetable patch or even a memorial garden, the Derbyshire community is invited to apply for support from Helping Your Community Grow now via dobbies.com. The closing date for applications is Friday, July 2, 2021.

Eligible projects must benefit a wide group of people in the local community, must be located within 20 miles of a Dobbies store, and must be able to be completed by February 2022.

All submissions will be sent to the Chesterfield and Derby Dobbies stores, where a shortlist of three will be drawn up and opened up to public vote. There will be one overall winning project from Derbyshire, plus a national winner chosen from the nationwide shortlist, who will receive further support.

Graeme Jenkins, chief executive of Dobbies, said: “ Helping Your Community Grow is a fantastic initiative that will allow our Chesterfield and Derby stores and experts to provide advice, equipment, products and support to projects that directly benefit Derbyshire.

“We are looking forward to seeing the applications come in and finding out more about the exciting projects going on across Derbyshire. We want to help make our local landscape a little bit greener, benefit people living in the local area and help boost wellbeing with green spaces and gardening projects.”