Erewash leading the way when it comes to historic homes

Erewash has been named among the places in the UK with the most period properties, based on homes with Victorian, Georgian, Edwardian and Tudor features.

The study, by property giant Zoopla, found almost one in six homes in the district, which covers Ilkeston and Cotmanhay, boasted a heritage touch.

A Zoopla spokesman said: “Properties with period features offer a sense of history and charm.

“From historic beams and decorative cornicing, to sash windows and high ceilings, many period properties can include original details.”

Haringey in London was revealed as the location with the most properties with period features – almost a third of properties for sale there were listed as having them.

Out of the top 10 places, seven were in London, with the other three in the South-West and South-East.

Erewash was crowned top in the East Midlands, with 16 per cent of properties for sale with period, Edwardian, Victorian, Georgian and Tudor mentioned in the listings.

From historic beams and decorative cornicing, to sash windows and high ceilings, many period properties can include original details.

Tom Parker, Zoopla consumer spokesman, said: “It’s great to see so many areas in the UK with character buildings on the market.

“From doer-uppers to recently renovated period properties, original features of period properties can really be transformed into Instagram-worthy homes.

“Victorian era interior fans should head to London for inspiration due to the 3,000-plus properties featuring the characteristics of late 1800s’ Britain.

“If the hustle and bustle of the city isn’t to your liking, the region of Argyll and Bute in Scotland with tranquil beaches and 23 inhabited islands has many period properties available.”

Period features include timber ceiling beams.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.