Homes Under The Hammer TV crew films Derbyshire property auction which nets £3.4 million

A TV camera crew from Homes Under The Hammer filmed a lively auction in Derbyshire.

There was standing room only for the auction at Pride Park, Derby, yesterday, which saw total sales of £3.4 million.

138 Belper Road, Stanley Common.

Renovation projects included 138 Belper Road, Stanley Common, which sold for £115,000 from a guide price of £55,000+, 132 Derby Road, Ripley, which sold for £60,000 from a guide price of £25,000+ and 30 Argyle Street, Langley Mill, which sold for £101,000 from a guide price of £88,00.

Taking to the rostrum were auctioneers Andrew Parker and Graham Penny. Andrew said: “What a great start to Derby’s auction year. We witnessed some extremely energetic bidding. This came as no surprise as buyers always seem to have an appetite for good investment properties, particularly those which need refurbishing, as it provides them with an opportunity to add value.

“It was a good day for our sellers too, as they can be satisfied that we achieved some excellent results and their sales will go through with no hassle and in a short space of time. The properties sold at our auction today will mostly complete within 28 days.”

The team from SDL Auctions are already on the lookout for properties to be sold at its next Derby auction, which will be held on Thursday, April 11. Lots will be featured in a bumper East Midlands catalogue, covering Derby, Leicester and Nottingham April auctions.

30 Argyle Street, Langley Mill.

To find out more about selling at auction, or to request a free auction appraisal, click here or call the team on 01332 242 880.