Ilkeston neighbours earn New Year's Eve windfall

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson.
Four people in Ilkeston had an extra reason to celebrate the new year after picking up £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Field Road neighbours netted the windfall when DE7 5RL was announced as a daily prize winner with the People’s Postcode Lottery on New Year’s Eve.

Singer and entertainer Danyl Johnson, an ambassador for the lottery, said: “What a fantastic way to start 2020. I hope our Ilkeston winners went out to celebrate.”

Players of the People's Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million for charities through ticket sales over the years.

The New Year’s Eve draw was promoted by Save The Children, which has received more than £8.2 million.​​​​​​​