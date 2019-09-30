Ilkeston pub marks Wetherspoon's 40th anniversary with 12-day real ale festival

Beer lovers in Ilkeston are in for a treat when a 12-day real ale festival takes place at a town centre pub.

Beers from Australia, USA, Guam and Italy, together with beers from across the UK, will be available at The Observatory in Ilkeston during the festival.

The Wetherspoon pub on Market Place will be serving 30 beers during the festival, which runs from Wednesday October 9 until Sunday October 20.

It will also be celebrating Wetherspoon's 40th anniversary and the pub will offer a selection of beers brewed specially for the occasion.

The beers brewed to mark the anniversary include JD Boss Hogg (Wadworth), Ruby Abbot (Greene King), 3B (Arkell's), 40 Years (Cotleigh) and Punk is Dead (Brewster's).

Overseas beers include Short Fuse (Ballistic Beer Co, Australia), Minagof Juicy IPA (Ishii Brewing Co, Guam) Terzo Tempo (Birrificio Argo, Italy), Nut Brown (Alesmith Brewing Company, USA) and Challenger English IPA (Mash Brewing Co, Australia).

Other beers include Ruby Celebration Ale (Hydes), Grapefruit IPA (Daleside), One Step Beyond (Green Jack), Another Pint in the Wall (Titanic) and Steaming On (Hook Norton).

The pub will also serve beers flavoured with grapefruit, cherry, as well as coffee.

Beers will be priced at £1.99 a pint and customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

Pub manager, Paul Ellgood, said: "We will be serving a superb range of beers from the UK and overseas. It is a great opportunity for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy an excellent selection of beers, including many that have been brewed specially for the festival."

The pub will have a limited edition 40th anniversary pint glass for sale for £1 on a first come first served basis.