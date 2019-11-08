Ilkeston's Christmas light switch-on event returns this month

Fireworks and funfair rides can be expected at the event

Ilkeston celebrates one of its most popular dates of the year, the annual Christmas lights switch-on, on Friday 29 November.

There’ll be "seasonal sights a-plenty, fairground fun and festive songs and a visit from a very special person, Santa".

The Mayor of Erewash, Councillor Sue Beardsley, will "light up" the town to officially launch the Christmas season, during a "fantastic night of family-friendly fun".

The celebration event will take place between 5.30pm 8.30pm on Ilkeston Market Place, in the town centre.

The Mayor will switch on the lights at 7pm, after which the sky will "explode in a riot of colour as fireworks add to the magical festivities".

The event will host a "funfair atmosphere with rides for all ages, enjoy a musical performance by singer Trevvy and marvel at the stilt walkers who will be weaving their way around entertaining the crowds".

There will also be the Ilkeston Christmas Market organised by SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity.