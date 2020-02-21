Local duo give Stanley's only pub a £290,000 facelift

The only pub in the village of Stanley is to receive a £290,000 refurbishment to bring it back to life and secure its future.

The aim is to transform the White Hart from a tired ‘local’ into a high-quality pub that also offers excellent home-cooked food.

The project is being carried out by the Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars group. At the helm will be (pictured) first-time licensee Georgina Eley, who grew up in Stanley, and her dad, John Eley, a regular at the landmark pub for 40 years.

Work started this week, and The White Hart is expected to re-open in early April, creating ten jobs.

Georgina, who has been running the pub on a temporary basis since October, said: “The White Hart played a central part in local life throughout my childhood, and I have lots of happy memories of it.

“But it has changed hands many times over the last few years and has lost its way.

“We want to give it a new lease of life, as well as the investment, stability and TLC it needs to become the heart of the village again. We would also like to attract people from further afield.”

Georgina wants the pub to become the hub of village life, hosting events and activities. The whole interior will be revamped, and a stunning terrace will be added outside to give visitors beautiful views of the countryside.

Alun Johnson, of Star Pubs and Bars, said: “Georgina and John understand what residents want. The White Hart will be a really lovely traditional village pub, and a destination in its own right.”