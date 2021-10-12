This £3 hack could save you £200 on your heating bill as gas prices soar this winter

Gas stove, bank cards and calculator

Experts have shared money-saving tips for customers this winter including a £3 hack which could save you £200 on your heating bill.

Norton Finance have shared the advice following soaring of gas prices and warnings that gas and electricity bills will rise further next April.

Ofgem has raised the energy price cap for standard and default tariffs by £139 and for prepayment customers the price cap has risen by £153.

This means a rise in energy bills for 15 million households.

What is the £3 hack?

To cut bills Norton Finance has suggested draught proofing your home using specialist excluders which act as a seal to prevent cold air entering through gaps around windows, doors and chimneys.

Excluders are cheap to purchase and are easily assembled by sticking them to areas where you feel cold air.

If you want a draught excluder for your door, Screwfix sells a one metre brushed strip for only £1.79.

Draught-proofing your home could save around £215 over five years, Norton Finance estimates.

What are some other tips?

There are plenty of other energy-saving hacks you can do to save money such as purchasing a specialist radiator foil which reflects heat around your home.

You can simply install this by cutting it into place and sticking it behind an external wall radiator.

Toolstation sells a 500mm by 1.2 metres roll online.

You can use regular tin foil behind your radiator however energy experts have said there is not enough evidence for how effective this is.

To optimise your central heating you can bleed your radiator which involves getting rid of trapped air inside that causes warm water to stop circulating the radiator.

You can purchase a radiator key at your local DIY store and a cloth/rag to get rid of the trapped air.

Switch on your heating less to save money. Even turning your thermostat down by one degree can save you around 10% on your energy bill - depending on the energy you use.

Another tip is to not leave appliances on standby.

What other advice is there?

You can talk to your supplier if you are struggling to pay your energy bills. They might be able to put you on a payment plan or offer other tailored solutions.

Also check if you are eligible for the Warm Home Discount scheme which could save you £140 off your energy bills.

The scheme is usually paid directly to your supplier who then applies the discount to your bills between October and March.

If you have a pre-payment metre, a £140 voucher will be sent to you to top up your metre.

To be eligible for the scheme you must be in one of the two categories:

You get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit - known as the "core group".

You’re on a low income and meet your energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme - known as the "broader group".