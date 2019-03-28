Need to know.....a selection of facts to keep you in the know about the origins of Mother's Day

Do you want to know when Mother's Day started or why it is on a different day every year? Well look no further.

For we have a selection of trivia and facts surrounding Mother's Day to keep you in the know.

1. A different day every year: Mother’s Day is on the fourth Sunday in Lent, which is halfway through Lent. This is why the date differs from year to year.

2. Different dates around the world: the celebration is marked on a different day depending on where in the world you live.The largest number of countries use the US date of the second Sunday in May while many choose March 8, which is International Women’s Day.

3. Origins of Mother's Day: when looking at history, it is important to separate Mothering Sunday from the American celebration of Mother's Day as they have no historic connection. Centuries ago it was considered important for people to return to their home or 'mother' church once a year. So each year, in the middle of Lent, everyone would visit their 'mother' church - the main church or cathedral of the area. Inevitably the return to the 'mother' church became an occasion for family reunions when children who were working away returned home (It was quite common in those days for children to leave home for work once they were ten years old). And most historians think that it was the return to the 'mother' church which led to the tradition of children, particularly those working as domestic servants, or as apprentices, being given the day off to visit their mother and family. As they walked along the country lanes, children would pick wild flowers or violets to take to church or give to their mother as a small gift.

4. A modern twist: In the US, Anna Jarvis is credited as being the 'mother of modern day Mother’s Day. When her own mother died, she set about campaigning for a day to honour mothers. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as a national day to honour mothers.

5. Major occasion: Mother’s Day has become one of the biggest occasions for gift giving and card sending after Christmas.

6. An expensive celebration: according to figures, more than £45 million is spent each year on Mother's Day cards - and more than £55 million on chocolates.

7. In full bloom: no surprises here, but Mother's Day is the biggest date in the calendar for buying flowers and plants - even bigger than Valentine's Day

8. Fun for foodies: Mother's Day is also one of the most popular days for eating out, so get that table booked now at your mum's favourite restaurant to avoid disappointment.

9. Poor old dads: in the UK we spend twice as much on our mums for Mother's Day as we do treating our dads on Father's Day.