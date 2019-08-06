New Derbyshire water park will soon be making waves

A new Derbyshire waterpark is set to make a splash. After seven months and more than £500,000 investment.

Spring Lakes Watersports centre at Long Eaton officially ‘Wakes’ on Saturday August 17 with a thrills and spills display by the UK’s top wakeboarders.

Richard and Katie Hill, pictured in front of the Aqua Park at Spring Lakes Watersports Centre

The family friendly park has transformed the neglected site of flooded former gravel pits into a family-friendly destination offering a host of water activities and expert wakeboarding coaching for all ages.

The Mansfield couple behind the venture, Katie and Richard Hill, bought the 133-acre former Trent Meadow site three years ago.

After gaining approval from Erewash Borough Council’s planners in January, they have spent the last seven months and over £500,000 turning the overgrown and neglected green space into a destination for watersports lovers, family days out and nature-lovers.

The waterpark has already created 22 jobs, including three wakeboard coaches and 12 lifeguards.

Nick Davies

“We have been full on, working around the clock and everything is ready for an action-packed grand opening at 10am on August 17,” said Katie Hill.

A full 5-point Rixen cable has been erected and crowds will see thrilling high-speed tricks and stunts from four of the UK’s top wakeboarders, including the UK’s three-times World Champion Nick Davies and a 14-year-old sports prodigy billed as ‘the future of wakeboarding’.

Eve Smith-Lang, a 2019 National Champion currently ranked World No.1 for her age, aims to inspire Spring Lakes youngsters to take up the sport.

Other visiting stars of the spray are brothers Jack & Alfie Constable, who are among the UK’s most creative and thrilling riders.

On the day, children and adults can clad Spring Lakes wetsuits and try wakeboarding with discounted lessons from British Water Skiing and Wakeboarding Federation-accredited coaches.

Others can take to the water on paddleboards and pedalos, or head for the Aqua Park to tackle a floating giant obstacle course made up of inflatable slides, trampolines and climbing walls.

The less energetic can relax on the Spring Lakes Beach.

The shore of one of the lakes is now seaside holiday-ready, with 150 tonnes of beach-quality recycled sand.

On-land fun includes a bouncy castle for younger children, face-painting and nature walks. Refreshments will be on sale.

Katie and Richard, both 40, of Pleasley, Mansfield, had to take a break from action on-site for the birth of their second child Jasmine on June 27 but are determined their venue will become one of the UK’s top UK wakeboarding centres.