Our readers choose their 12 favourite chip shops

Fish and chips is the nation's favourite takeaway and in Derbyshire we're spoilt for choice when it comes to good chippies.

Readers have been inundating us with their top picks after we published a list of the county's favourites, based on TripAdvisor reviews. READ MORE: Nine of the favourite fish and chip shops in Derbyshire

Ian Buzz Brennan said: "Margaret's in Duke Street - best in Chesterfield."
"Sea Fish, Ripley, best in the county", said David Newbold.

"Sea Fish, Ripley, best in the county", said David Newbold.
Sarah Hardy said: "Wellington chip shop, Matlock, is the best chippy ever."
Yvonne Adkin comments: "George's fish and chips, Belper....delicious."
