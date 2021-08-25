Autumn Footprints festival offers 16 days of guided free walks in Amber Valley and Erewash

The annual Autumn Footprints Amber Valley & Erewash Walking Festival will offer 29 guided free walks led by volunteers and staff from more than 20 organisations.

These two areas are renowned for their natural beauty, superb scenery, industrial heritage and attractive towns and villages.

The festival will begin on Saturday, September 11, with the first walk at Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre. The three-mile circular walk will look at the history and wildlife of the park.

Launch of Autumn Footprints walking festival at Shipley Park in a previous year.

Walking festival co-ordinator Marion Farrell from Groundwork, said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer a great range of walks this September. Walking is a wonderful way to make new friends, learn more about the area and get fitter. All the walks are led by volunteers who are keen to share their knowledge of this beautiful part of Derbyshire.”

The walks, ranging from one mile to ten miles, will take in areas of local heritage and natural history interest. There is something suit all abilities, from inexperienced to experienced walkers.

Some of the walks taking place during the festival, which runs until September 26, are:*Short Heritage walks – In the Footsteps of the Rebels of 1817 (Swanwick) 4.5miles on September 11 at 2pm; In the Footsteps of the Rebels of 1817 (Alfreton) 3 miles on September 12 at 2pm; The History of Long Eaton in 20 Buildings, 3 miles, on September 14 at 10am; In The Footsteps of the Rebels (Ripley) 4 miles on September 22 at 10.30am.

*Family sensory walk at Shipley Country Park on September 18 at 10.30am.*Know Your Trees in Risley on September 19 at 2pm and The Young People’s Forest on September 25 at 11am.*Mid-range country walks include: Duffield Church car park, 4.5 miles on September 13 at 10am; Risley- Ockbrook Circularm 6 miles on September 15 at 10.30am; Lewis Wilson Memorial Walk, 6 miles on September 16 at 10.30am; South Wingfield and Pentrich Revolution Walk, 5 miles on September 18 at 10am; around Crich Stand, 5.25 miles on September 21 at 10am; Codnor Park Reservoir, 5.7 miles, on September 24 at 10am.*Longer country warlks include: Three Morleys and the Mound, 8.5 miles on September 12 at 10.30am; Ilkeston Shipley and Mapperley, 8.5 miles on September 13 at 10am; Shining Cliff to Wyver Lane, 7.5 miles on September 16 at 10am; Golden Valley Ramble, eight miles on September 19 at 10am; Lee Dethick & Holloway, 7.8 miles on September 20 at 10am; by Stanton By Dale, 8 miles on September 23 at 10am; hills and canal, nine miles on September 25 at 10am; Draycott Ockbrook & Hopwell,, 7 miles on September 26 at 10.30am.*Nordic taster sessions will be held on September 23 and 25.

Check out the sights on guided walks during the Autumn Footprints festival.

All walks need to be prebooked. To book or for further information about the guided walks on offer, go to www.autumnfootprints.co.uk or call Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre, tel. 01629 533 991.

This popular festival is jointly organised by Erewash Borough Council, Amber Valley Borough Council, Derbyshire County Council, several parish councils, community groups and Groundwork.

A guided walk will take in Crich Stand during the Autumn Footprints festival.