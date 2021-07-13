Seek out hidden gems just a stone's throw from Monsal Trail

Three walks have been brought to life by the installation of an information board at Miller’s Dale Station. Finger posts help to guide people along the trails.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and the Peak District National Trust have worked together on the project to make Wye Valley more accessible by highlighting its brilliant walks.

Julia Gow, who led on the project for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said, “It is really important to us that wildlife and nature is accessible. When we make walks easier to follow people feel much more confident to go and explore. The Wye Valley is a really special place so we are delighted to help people see more of it.”

Enjoy a walk alongside a river in the Wye Valley and see if you spot Derbyshire's iconic bird, the dipper, bobbing up and down on the rocks.

The trust has showcased three strolls near the well-trodden Monsal Trail A children’s discovery trail is 1.5km (30 minutes) and follows a course past the lime kilns and along the river. A longer riverside trail, 3km (one hour) offers the chance to see Derbyshire’s iconic bird, the dipper, and walk over the stepping stones. A wildflower trail is 3.5km and takes just over an hour.

Tiny bee orchids, wild thyme, bird’s-foot trefoil, hare bells and cowslips are among the wildflowers which can be seen in the area.

The three walks also take in key historical sites such as the Monsal viaduct which is now used as an abseiling bridge, lime kilns and steep quarry cliffs.

The Peak District National Park’s engagement ranger, Rob Kenning added: “The Monsal Trail route remains as popular as ever, not least during this last year with so many of us rekindling our connection with nature and the outdoors throughout the pandemic. These signposted routes help to unlock the wildlife wonders that are often just a stone’s throw from the trail, and each one well worth exploring for its hidden gems.”

Interpretation board which has been erected at Miller's Dale.

