REVIEW: The Kite Runner, Buxton Opera House

Riding high on a wave of critical acclaim, a West End run and a tour of UK theatres The Kite Runner is currently being performed in Buxton - but audiences need to act fast.

The adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s international bestselling novel - which follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption - will be at the Opera House until Saturday.

Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan nor Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

Theatre-goers at Thursday night’s performance were treated to a spell-binding performance of a polished and confident re-telling of the heartbreaking novel.

The superb staging and breadth of talent is given new life as it is wonderfully realised on the Opera House stage.

There are some confident and mesmerising performances to enjoy here - with each of the cast now firmly under the skin of their respective roles.

Jo Ben Ayed’s portrayal of Hassan draws deep pathos, while the assured Raj Ghatak is superb as the troubled Amir and Soroosh Lavasani is perfectly detestable as the cruel sociopath Assef.

Book online at https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/the-kite-runner or phone 01298 72190.

Suitable for audiences aged 14 and over only.