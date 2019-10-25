These shared ownership opportunties are all available now

Seven shared ownership properties for £50,000 or less available right now in Derbyshire

If you're looking to get a foot on to the property ladder for a small outlay but don't fancy a place that needs a lot of work, then shared ownership might be the answer.

These shared ownership opportunities from property experts Zoopla are all in new homes that don't need renovating.

A 25 per cent share in this two-bed ground-floor apartment is available for 27,500. Details: http://bit.ly/2WcDYgf

1. Centro West, Searl Street, Derby

For 47,000, you can have a 50 per cent share in this two-bed, first-floor flat. Details: http://bit.ly/2BDLtTW

2. Ashwood Close, Derby

Shares of between 25 and 75 per cent, starting from 40,000, are available on this three-bed semi-detached. Details: http://bit.ly/2qItgT1

3. Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston

This one-bedroom flat has share options from 25 to 75 per cent starting from 31,750. Details: http://bit.ly/2PdX5oJ

4. Cromford Road, Wirksworth

