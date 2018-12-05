Spectacular Santa’s grotto at heart of theme park’s Winter Wonderland.

Santa Claus has a new temporary home for the festive season at a fabulous family theme park on our doorstep — and no expense has been spared.

For the man in red is on hand to greet hundreds of youngsters in the run-up to Christmas at Twinlakes in Melton Mowbray.

Twinlakes Winter Wonderland

The new grotto, which has cost more than £250,000, features a winding trail through the fairytale forest full of winter creatures and decorations — and then there is a Christmas ‘polar express’ train to transport you to the North Pole.

Once ushered inside by one of Santa’s helpers, the kids can chat with St Nick and tell them there Christmas wishes, before receiving a golden ticket to take to the workshop where they can select their very own gift.

The grotto left my children in awe and truly in the Christmas spirit. And it was worth every penny of the £7 per child.

A time-slot must be booked and paid for in advance of your arrival at the park and is in addition to the normal entry price. But the smile on your child’s face is all that matters.

But Twin Lakes’ Winter Wonderland is not just a one-trick pony.

For the whole park is under the spell of Christmas thanks to thousands of thousands of twinkly lights and real Christmas trees.

All the usual rides and attractions are open for the whole family — both indoors and outdoors.

And continuing the festivities, extra activities include workshops, Christmas hunts, reindeer feeding, Christmas entertainment, the chance to write a letter to Santa, a giant snow globe and gingerbread decorating (additional charges apply for some activities).

There are hay-bale reindeer to spot and Christmas characters to meet.

What’s more, this is all on top of the 100 acres of attractions to enjoy.

There’s the Lybyrinth Venture Zone including the Icarus Sky Flyer; Excalibur Adventure Zone featuring the 70ft spinning tower ride Excalibur; Action Zone USA featuring the Buffalo Stampede Coaster and much more.

Plus there are the indoor Buccaneers Island and the Gladiators Colosseum with climbing frames, soft play and mini rides — plus plenty of cafe and eating facilities.

What’s more, there are weekend fireworks shows right the way up until December 23 to finish the day.

For prices and bookings CLICK HERE to visit the website.