Here are 10 great places you could visit for a staycation in the Peak District as lockdown eases
Britain is gearing up for a staycation summer in 2021 as travel restrictions continue to make holidays abroad difficult.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 9:11 am
The UK’s beauty spots will be top of the list for people planning breaks – and the Peak District the country’s first area to be declared a national park over 70 years ago in April 1951, is home to many picturesque places.
Here are 10 of the best towns and villages in which to stay in and around the Peak Park. Carefully check cancellation policies when booking and only travel if the law permits at the time of your trip.
