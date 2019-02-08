Take a look at this incredible Georgian country house for sale with indoor riding school perfect for equestrians - all yours for £2.5 million Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Here’s your chance to own a magnificent ten-bedroom Georgian country house which has an indoor riding school and a cottage. Stubbing Court at Wingerworth is a Grade II listed building and is on the market with a guide price of £2,500,000. Stubbing Court, Wingerworth. Check out this dream Derbyshire home with indoor swimming pool, up for sale with a price tag of £1.25 million