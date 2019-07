Inspectors have rated the food hygiene of 27 Derbyshire restaurants, with two given 1-star ratings and 19 given 5-star ratings. These are all the ratings for the restaurants inspected in the last three months.

1. The Derwent Diner 87 High Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 7DP. Rated 5 on 3-Jul-2019.

2. McDonald's 43 Bakewell Road, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3AU. Rated 5 on 8-Jul-2019.

3. The Bank Note 48 North Parade, Matlock, Bath, Derbyshire, DE4 3NS. Rated 5 on 4-Jun-2019.

4. Chutney Spice 50-52 Church Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S43 1JG. Rated 5 on 10-Jun-2019.

