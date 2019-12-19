Do you remember these Christmas presents?

These are the UK’s best selling Christmas toys of the last 20 years

Analysing data from toy retailers, Evans Cycles has revealed the best selling Christmas products from the past 20 years.

Do you remember these classic toys from the nineties and noughties?

The Who Wants to be a Millionaire board game would see players getting to emulate the popular TV show in their own homes. They would have to answer multiple choice trivia questions of increasing difficulty.

1. Who Wants to be a Millionaire board game, 1999

Board Game Geek
Furbies gained popularity due to their apparent intelligence and their ability to develop language skills. They would start out speaking 'Furbish' and would gradually learn more and more English as they grew

2. Furby, 2000

Amazon
The original Bratz line up included four 10 inch dolls - Yasmin, Cloe, Jade and Sasha. The dolls would go on to inspire the likes of a web series, movie, TV show and music albums.

4. Bratz Dolls, 2002

Amazon
