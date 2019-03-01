These beautiful animals are up for adoption, can you give them the love they deserve?

If you feel you could give any of these the love and attention they deserve, then get in touch with the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch at Spital Lane, Chesterfield. For more details on the animals featured CLICK HERE. Or call 01246 273358.

1. Sam A six-year-old American bulldog cross, Sam is male and has been available for less than a month.

2. Kia Beautiful Kia is a female domestic shorthaired cat, who has been at the RSPCA base since the middle of February.

3. Lucy Lou Lovely Lucy Lou is five years old. She is a domestic shorthaired cat who has been at Chesterfield RSPCA since February 8.

4. Coco A Staffordshire cross, Coco is a youngster at just one year and four months old. She arrived at Chesterfield RSPCA just a few days into the New Year.

