The property is in Cutthorpe.

This six-bedroomed home in Cutthorpe with its own tennis court and stables is a country gem for £1.45 million.

The property has three en-suites and is all set in 11 acres of glorious countryside.

For more details, visit Zoopla.

Hone your backhand on your own centre court.

1. Tennis court

The stable block has paddock land adjacent to it

2. Stables

The impressive staircase is the feature of this room.

3. Entrance hall

Relax in this elegant room.

4. Reception room

