But before you go, find out which household items should be turned off and which should be left on to avoid the risk of fire or damage.

1. TV Unplug all appliances on standby such as televisions as they will continue to drain energy when you're not using them.

2. Kitchen appliances Unplug kitchen appliances to save electricity and reduce the risk of fire in your home.

3. Water Switch your water off at the stopcock as water leaks can cause lots of damage and expense and you don't want to return home to a nasty shock.

4. Wireless and routers Switch off modems and routers. Not only will this save power but will stop any hackers getting into your WiFi too.

